Kathy T. Walley

68, Columbia

Memorial services were held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Woodlawn Church for Kathy T. Walley, 68, of Columbia, who died on Friday, April 22, 2022. Pastor Jerron Carney officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 3 p.m. until the time of the services on Thursday, April 28, at Woodlawn Church.

She was born on Dec. 15, 1953, in Columbia, where she lived most of her life. At an early age, she had a love for music and began taking piano lessons. During her teenage years, she was the pianist at several local churches. She and her family lived in Egypt during her senior year, which was an experience that she cherished and shared about often. Many people knew her from the local Piggly Wiggly, where she worked as the bookkeeper until her retirement. In her spare time, she loved playing dominos with her friends and gardening with her neighbors. She was known for her delicious cakes and homemade candy. Making Christmas candy became one of her favorite traditions with her family. Her seven grandchildren brought joy to her life. Being at “Nana’s” was often filled with laughter, sugary treats and hugs. She was a member of Woodlawn Church, where she was loved by many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Denis and Margie Haden Tagert and one grandchild, Corey Arinder.

Survivors include her two sons, Don Brown (Andrea) and Russell Brown (Stephanie), both of Columbia; one daughter, Kellie Flowers (Marty) of Center Ridge, Ark.; one brother, Denis Wayne Tagert of Columbia; one sister, Beverly Carter (Kenny) of Petal; six grandchildren, Zachary Brown, Landon Brown, Toby Flowers, Makayla Flowers, Kasey Flowers and Tessa Brown and a number of nieces, nephews and other family members.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.