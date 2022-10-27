Guy Glyn Creppel Sr.

60, Foxworth

Memorial services were held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Guy Glyn Creppel Sr., 60, of Foxworth, who died on Sunday, Oct. 23. Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until the time of the services on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He was born in New Orleans and raised in Algiers, La. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was an avid animal lover and took special interest in video gaming, music and metal detecting. He devoted his career as a Tug Boat Captain where he trained numerous deck hands. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was preceded in death by father, Willis Granier; mother, Lilly Creppel; two brothers, Donald Creppel Sr. and Shawn Granier; grandfather, Gus Creppel; grandmother, Elida Bruce Creppel one nephew, Donald Creppel Jr.

Survivors include his two children; Chasity Beasley (Mikell), Glyn Creppel Jr.; two brothers, Willis Creppel and Darryl Granier; one sister, Dawn Luther (Andy); four grandchildren, Brianna Williamson (Tyler), Mikell Beasley, Kedan Creppel and Dayn Rayborn; two great-grandchildren, Ava Williamson and Tucker Williamson and a number of nieces and nephews.

