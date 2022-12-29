Gwendolyn Williamson

75, Sumrall

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Gwendolyn Williamson, 75, of Sumrall, who died on Monday, Dec. 26. Burial followed in Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Sumrall. Bro. Len Cooke officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, and from 11 a.m. until the time of the services on Friday, Dec. 30, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She lived a beautiful life surrounded by her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time gardening, growing flowers and reading. She devoted over 28 years to Marion General Hospital as a registered nurse.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph G. Williamson; father, Berlie Thomas, and mother, Ruby Thomas.

Survivors include her two sons, Jeff Williamson (Lisa) and Aaron Williamson (Michele); one sister, Jill Fortenberry (Todd); four grandchildren, Heather Williamson, Lauren Williamson Giardelli (Tyler), Katherine Williamson and Maria Williamson; one great-grandson, Theodore Giardelli, and one niece, Ashley Williamson (Ryan).

Pallbearers were Herbert Williamson, Ryan Williamson, John Hathorn, Greg Patterson, Todd Fortenberry and Tommy Riley.

Friends may sign an online guest register book at www.hathornfuneralhome.com. Hathorn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.