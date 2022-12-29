Harriet Olivia Turnage

72, Foxworth

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Harriet Olivia Turnage, 72, of Foxworth, who died on Thursday, Dec. 29, at her residence. Burial followed in Kokomo Community Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Terrell officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of the services on Monday, Jan. 2, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She loved her family dearly and enjoyed traveling and fine dining. She and her husband, Jimmy Ray, owned and operated Circle T Furniture Store in Columbia for 38 years.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Wesley, and mother, Doris Wesley.

Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Jimmy Ray Turnage of Foxworth; five sons, Allen Neldon (Kelly) and Jason Neldon (Lisa), both of Hattiesburg; Adam Turnage (Heather) of Palmetto, Ga., Mark Mead (Colleen), Oxford, N.Y., Freddy Turnage of Mobile, Ala.; three daughters, Jennifer Neldon of San Luis Obispo, Calif., Yvonne Turnage (Rachel) of Detroit, Mich., and Donna Grover of Afton, N.Y.; one brother, Doug Wesley (Latricia) of Ardmore, Okla., and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Friends may sign an online guest register book at www.hathornfuneralhome.com. Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.