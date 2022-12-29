Hazel Pearson

84, Columbia

Memorial services were held at noon on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Life Church for Hazel Pearson, 84, of Columbia, who died on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Hattiesburg. A private committal burial was held in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Rev. Oved Dunaway officiated at the services.

She was a native of Marion County and primarily a homemaker. Hazel was a devout Christian Lady who was one of the first members of North Columbia Church of God, now Life Church. She taught Sunday school for many years and currently up to her passing. Hazel has inspired many with her strong faith and testimony of God’s grace and mercy in her life. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends alike.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam Posey and Tiny Elderby Posey; and all of her brothers and sisters.

Her memory will be forever cherished by her husband, Cecil Pearson of Columbia; daughter, Sherry Broom McDaniel (Robert) of Columbia; sons, David Bowles and Timmy Bowles, both of Columbia; two grandchildren, Kyla Breeden (Kyle) and Lakin Bowles, both of Columbia; and two great-grandchildren, Maddilyn Boone and Morgan Boone.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Pearson family. Arrangements entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia.