Howard Glenn Broom

68, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Howard Glenn Broom, 68, of Columbia, who died on Saturday, Oct. 8, at his residence. Burial followed in Arm Cemetery in Silver Creek. Rev. Tommy Broom officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He served our nation faithfully as a member of the United States Marines. He was a mechanic in the oil field and was known for being able to fix anything! He loved fishing, camping on the river, his boat, country music, his Jeep, his man cave with pool table and big TV and all of his many tools.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Broom, and one sister, Joan Carol Bass.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Novelyn Hales Higginbotham Broom of Columbia; two sons, Joshua Broom and Kyle Broom, both of Columbia; one daughter, Crystal Whitley of Spring, Texas; mother, Virginia Jackson Broom of Prentiss; two grandchildren, Pierce Whitley of Spring, Texas, and Rebel Shane Knight of Columbia; one brother, Jerry Broom of Columbia, and one sister, Vera Dyess of Prentiss.

Pallbearers were Steve Johnson, Carey Wayne Jones, Kenneth Colvin, Phillip Fortenberry, Blake Mobley and Justin Dyess.

