Stephanie Shawn Pennington

53, Columbia

Memorial services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Stephanie Shawn Pennington, 53, of Columbia, who died on Saturday, April 9. Rev. Millard Moak officiated at the services. Visitation was held from noon until the time of the services on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was born in February 1969, the middle child of three. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, partner and friend. She attended Calvary Baptist Church of Columbia. She enjoyed being around those she loved, reading a good book and soaking up the sunshine. She especially enjoyed spending time with her dear friend, Greg King.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lake Pennington and mother, Ida Sue Pennington.

Survivors include her brother, Jeff Pennington (Sonia) of Hattiesburg; one sister, Haden Ferguson (Shane) of Springfield, La., and two nieces, Chandler McClendon (Dalton) and Courtlyn Pennington.

