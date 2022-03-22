Irean Maggie McDonald

95, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Irean Maggie McDonald, 95, of Columbia, who died on Saturday, March 26, in Columbia. Burial followed in Society Hill Cemetery. Bro. Mark McArthur officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday, March 29, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was a lifelong resident of the Goss community and a faithful member of Goss Baptist Church. For many years she enjoyed the fellowship of her church and quilting with Stitches of Love. She was a caretaker always putting others before herself. She loved cooking and feeding family and friends, working in her yard, gardening and taking care of her chickens. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tillman McDonald; parents, Sidney and Maggie Buckley; brothers, Porter Buckley, C.H. Buckley, Al Buckley, Wellie Buckley and Cody Buckley; sister, Catherine Buckley, and great-grandson, Jacob Thompson.

Survivors include her sons, Steve McDonald (Dee) of Stigler, Okla., and Toney McDonald (Judy) of Columbia; granddaughters, Sandy McDonald Tolley, Lee Anne McDonald Watson and Lacey McDonald Carver; grandson, Scott McDonald; great-granddaughters, Ryan Watson and Raimey Watson; great-grandson, Blake McDonald, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were John Godard, Jeremy Carver, Scott Watson, David McDonald, Scott McDonald and Blake McDonald.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in her memory to Goss Baptist Church or the Alzheimers’s Association.

