Jackie Magee

75, Columbia

Services were held on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Colonial Funeral Home for Master Sgt. Jackie Magee, 75, of Columbia, who died Friday, Sept. 9.

Magee, retired U.S. Air Force, was born in Columbia to Homer and Eunice Magee where he lived until joining the Air Force in 1965. Jackie was stationed in Guam during the Vietnam Conflict and was in Colorado Springs, Col. when he retired from military service in 1987. He remained in Colorado Springs and worked as the building maintenance supervisor at the USAA corporate office. Jackie came home to Columbia in 2003 and was a member of Foxworth First Baptist. He loved all sports and was an avid Southern Miss fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Glendine Herrington and Jennifer Smith; three brothers, Royce Magee, Herbert Magee and Harold Magee; and his wife Martha Janice Magee. Jackie is survived by his son, Andrew Wichert (Leslie); four sisters, Jo Johnson, Rachel Herrin, Carol Dillman (Wayne) and June Nichols (Bobby); a brother, Jeff Nolan Magee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were officiated by Rev. Tyler Chavis at Woodlawn Cemetery.