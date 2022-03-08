James "Jimmy" Warren Pitts

74, Columbia

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Woodlawn Cemetery for James "Jimmy" Warren Pitts, 74, of Columbia, who died on Saturday, Feb. 27. Rev. Reed Houston will officiate at the services. Latta Herring will provide special music.

He served his nation faithfully as a member of the United States Navy and served two tours in the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Louise Ramsey Pitts; his parents; Dewey Warren Pitts and Tommye Spence Pittman, and stepfather, Johnny Elgin Pittman; two brothers, Johnny Doyle Pittman and Gerald Pittman; three sisters-in-law, Ada Pittman, Hazel Pittman and Lisa Pitts; and one grandparent, Freddie Delores Spence.

Survivors include his one daughter, Jennifer Louise Burke of Las Vegas, Nev.; two brothers, Dennis Pitts (Nancy) of Gulf Shores, AL, Steve Pittman (Carol), of Madison, MS; three Sisters, Susan Langston (Jimmy Don) and Judy Sigalas (Tony), both of Pascagoula and Jynda Broome (Marlon) of Columbia; three grandchildren, Kailee Burke, Jackson Burke and Connor Burke, and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorial donations can be made to the Columbia Animal Shelter, 177 Airport Road, Columbia, MS 39429 at www.animalsherter.org.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements.