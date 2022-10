James Lauve Torian, Jr.

77, Hattiesburg

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Columbia for James Lauve Torian, Jr., 77, of Hattiesburg, who passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Windham House. Rev. Travis Johnson and Rev. Adam Parker officiated the services. Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.