Jay Turnage Sr.

75, Kokomo

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Colonial Funeral Home Chapel for Jay Turnage Sr., 75, of Kokomo, who died on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Richland. Burial followed in Kokomo Community Cemetery. Rev. Glenn Nace officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Colonial Funeral Home.

