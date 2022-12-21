Jean G. Sauls

81, Columbia

Funeral services were held at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Jean G. Sauls, 81, of Columbia, who died on Thursday, Dec. 15. Burial followed in Darbun Community Cemetery in Darbun. Pastor James Bell officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was a longtime resident of Columbia. A confidant to many, she was a bright light to anyone and everyone she met. She loved her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren immensely. She was a faithful member of East Columbia Baptist Church where she was the pianist and taught Sunday school. She earned a master’s degree in education, was a published author and devoted over 40 years influencing and developing young minds in public schools.

Music played a huge role in her life from her minor in music, to lifetime church ministry, performing regularly with her late husband, Bobby Sauls and playing weekly with the Ford Boys. Earning the nickname “Jean Jean the Dancing Machine,” from her square-dancing days, she went on to teach line dancing for senior citizens. Her influence of love, light and talent will be greatly missed by all those who came in contact with her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Bobby J. Sauls; her aunt and uncle, Lorene and Maxie Nelson who raised her and her twin; her mother, Nellison Ellzey; father, Earle Gallagher.

Survivors include her daughter, Daphne Herbst (Ryan Rico); one son, Jeffrey Evans; one sister, June Hornsby (Benny); two granddaughters, Presley Herbst (Andrew) and Chloe Rico; two great-grandchildren, Reider Herbst and Charlie June Morgan; one half-brother, Earle Gallagher Jr. (Deni); one half-sister, Theresa Cohen (Skip); one nephew, Benjy Hornsby (Carrie); one niece, Jena Agent; and four great nieces, Ashlyn Graham (Travis), Abby Agent, Ryanne Hornsby and Reagan Hornsby.

In leu of flowers, donations can be made to East Columbia Baptist Church.

