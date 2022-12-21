Rosa Bell Buckley

75, Foxworth

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home for Rosa Bell Buckley, 75, of Foxworth, who gained her wings on Monday, Dec. 5. Burial followed in Foxworth Cemetery. Randy Buchanan officiated at the services. Sarah Buchanan provided special music. Visitation was held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Colonial Funeral Home.

She was born in Marion County to Shelby and Charlene Rayborn where she has remained a lifelong resident. She enjoyed fishing, picnicking, church sings, family gatherings, playing cards, playing bingo and loved cooking for her family. Her life was her family. She adored her children and grandchildren and will be remembered for the love that she had for her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Shelton Rayborn and J.B. Rayborn; a son, Cecil Buckley; a granddaughter, Sharlene Sartin Madison; a great-grandson, Caden Glen Madison, and her husband, Murphy Buckley.

Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Sartin (Terry); sister, Linda May; two grandchildren, Shelby Buckley and Heather Buckley; five great-grandchildren, Shawn Buckley, Peyton Buckley, Cecil James Buckley, Bayley Buckley and Spencer Buckley, and two step-grandchildren, Cory Blansett and Elizabeth Sartin Bordelon.

Pallbearers were William Hawk, William Hawk, Jr., Branson Hawk, Jasamine Hawk, Jessie Graves, and Johnathan Bullock serving as pallbearers.

Colonial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.