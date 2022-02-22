Jimmie Edgar Nichols Sr.

77, Tylertown

Funeral services were held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Shiloh Baptist Church in Foxworth for Jimmie Edgar Nichols, Sr., 77, of Tylertown, who died on Sunday, Feb. 13. Burial followed in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Rob Grant officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Shiloh Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marion County Food Pantry.

