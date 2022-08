Joe Ann Franklin

86, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia for Joe Ann Franklin, 86, of Columbia, who died Sunday, August 7, at her residence. Burial followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Columbia. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

