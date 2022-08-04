John Jason Shows

57, Sanford, MS

A graveside service was held at 2:30 P.M. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Bryant Cemetery, for John Jason Shows, 57, of Sanford, MS, who died on Wednesday, August 3, following a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. Rev. Bret Cassagne officiated services. Pallbearers were Steve Gieger, David Greer, Wes Hoffman, Jimmy Darrell Shows, Johnny Shows and Maurice Shows.

Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, August 5, at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home Sumrall Chapel.

He was born in Hattiesburg, MS on April 21, 1965. He graduated from Hattiesburg Preparatory School and the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in business. He held managerial positions in several prominent businesses and most recently as Director of Public Works for the City of Columbia. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing in his beautiful home state. In the face of challenging health issues, he kept a smile on his face and a kindness toward others. His faith has been his strength.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice Dewitt and Mary Harwell Shows of Hattiesburg, his grandparents, Rev. George and Faye Shows and John and Artie Harwell, all of Sanford, MS. as well as his uncles Jimmy Shows, Gerald Shows, David Harwell and aunts Florence Lott and Betty Mattina.

Left to cherish his memory are his dear friend Suzie Welch; his sister, Kay Fairchild (Mark) and his niece, Rachael Fairchild; his uncle, Larry Shows, his aunts, Wanna Shows, Betty Shows and Marty Harwell and numerous cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank his doctors, Dr. David Vargas of New Orleans, LA; Dr. Louis Varner and Dr. Sean Douglas of Hattiesburg, MS. They also thank Forrest General Home Health Care and Hospice.

His family and friends encourage the community to have regular colonoscopies as recommended by medical guidance.

Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.