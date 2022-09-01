Joseph Thad Shivers

63, Columbia

Joseph Thad Shivers, age 63 of Columbia, MS passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital. He was a member of Bunker Hill Baptist Church.

Shivers was preceded in death by his parents, Orlis Shivers and Rachel Jordan Shivers.

He will be forever cherished by his wife, Veronica Shivers; daughters, Isabel Shivers, Leah Shivers, and Brooke Shivers; and numerous extended family members.

Services were from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 26, at Colonial Funeral Home.

Graveside services was officiated by Reverend Randy Gardner, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, at New Bunker Hill

Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Shivers family.

Colonial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.