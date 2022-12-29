Joyce T. Baughman

83, Hattiesburg

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Edna Baptist Church for Joyce T. Baughman, 83, of Hattiesburg, who died on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Petal. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Kenny Peavey officiated at the services. Janeice Baughman and Cathy Lee provided special music. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and she enjoyed cooking, bowling, fishing, hunting, vacationing and her church family. During her life, she was a cosmetologist and homemaker. Of all things dear to her, her husband was the center of her heart.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Richard Wayne Baughman Sr.; father, Rufus Turnage; mother, Thelma Rankin Worthy; brother, Howard Turnage; two sisters, Annie Jean Deer and Mary Helen Smith; and stepfather, Kirby Worthy.

Survivors include her four sons, Ricky Baughman (Kim), Micky Baughman (Misty) Tommy Baughman (Janeice) and Larry Baughman (Alison).

Pallbearers were Shawn Baughman, Justin Baughman, Bradly Baughman, Colby Baughman, Cory McNabb, Chase Howse, Chris Breeland, Christian Carter and Alex Rogers.

