Karry “Zachary” Langley

30, Jayess

Funeral services were held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at New Hope Baptist Church in Foxworth for Karry “Zachary” Langley, 30, of Jayess, who passed away Thursday, August 10. Interment was at Sartinville Cemetery in Jayess.

Rev. Jerry Watts officiated the services. Visitation was held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at New Hope Baptist Church.