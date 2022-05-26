Kathleen Pittman Morgan

95, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Kathleen Pittman Morgan, 95, of Columbia, who passed away on Monday, May 16, in Columbia. Burial followed in Morgantown Cemetery. Rev. Glenn Nace officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of the services on Thursday, May 19, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was born January 11, 1927, in Kokomo. She was the eldest daughter of Collins and Dessie Forbes Pittman. Much of her early life was spent at Kokomo, where she graduated high school in 1944. She then completed nursing training at Gardner Hospital in downtown Columbia. She was a nurse for more than 40 years, serving most of that time in Columbia with Dr. Dearman, Dr. Thompson and Dr. Windham. She was a long -time member of Kokomo Baptist Church, but in recent years attended Morgantown Church of God near her home. She held a lifetime membership with the Marion County Historical Society.

In addition to her reputation as an excellent nurse, she also enjoyed making crafts, needle work, painting, maintaining a beautiful flower garden, traveling and researching genealogy. She enjoyed sharing her flowers and creations with others.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Feldon “Bud” Morgan; father, Collins E. Pittman; mother, Dessie Forbes; brother, Edward Pittman; two sisters, Eltie Brumfield and Ellie June Pittman; great-grandchild, Lauren Phipps.

Survivors include her two sons, Larry Morgan (Mary Ann) and Ken Morgan (Wanda), both of Morgantown; sister, Fay Terry (Richard); two grandsons, Krae Morgan (Maggie) and Dr. Louis Morgan; two granddaughters, Krystal Graves and Chandra Knight (Joel); five great-grandchildren, Morgan Carney, Channing Phipps, Skylar Graves, Taylor Graves and Kenedy Morgan.

Pallbearers were Bruce Price, Tony Morgan, Harlan Peak, Kelly Harmon and Wilvie Price. Honorary pallbearer was Bill Piggott.

Friends may sign an online guest register book at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.