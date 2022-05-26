Sherralann Patricia

Sandidge Longmire

61, Columbia

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Morgantown Church of God for Sherralann Patricia Sandidge Longmire, 61, of Columbia, who departed from her earthly world on Friday, May 20. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, May 28, at Morgantown Church of God.

She was born on Aug. 15, 1960, to Delores Agnes Kershes Sandidge and Herbert Kenneth Sandidge in Patuxent River, Md. After worldly travel as a daughter of a navy officer, she met and married her soul mate, Danny Ray Longmire. Together they raised their daughter, April Deneise.

She lived a life of care, compassion and love of caring for others. She began her initial career as a respiratory therapist in 1980 at Jeff Davis Hospital in Natchez. After deciding she wanted more from her career, she returned to nursing school at the University of Southern Mississippi and was a Magna Cum Laude graduate in 1998. She served most of her career as a hospice nurse, fielding her love for others in her earthly calling before her life was tragically ended.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Delores and Ken Sandidge, and brother, Kenneth Carlton Sandidge.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Danny of Woodville; one daughter, April (Jasper) Loftin; three grandchildren, Jalen Loftin, Jasmine Loftin and Jaxson Loftin; sister, Karen Jeffers (Raymond) of Lake Charles, La.; special sister-in-law, Tammy Longmire (Ronnie) of Woodville and a host of extended family.

Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.