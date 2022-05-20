Kenneth Wade Jarrell

61, Kokomo

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home for Kenneth Wade Jarrell, 61, of Kokomo, who died on Monday, April 11. Burial followed in Kokomo Community Cemetery. Dr. Jerry Watts officiated at the services. Visitation was held from noon until the time of the services on Friday, April 15, at Colonial Funeral Home.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bennie Hugh Jarrell and brother, Phillip Wayne Jarrell.

He is survived by his mother; Nan Carolyn Packwood Jarrell, sons; Kevin Benjamin Jarrell and Kurt (Nancy) Quentin Jarrell, and nieces; Ashley Jarrell and Emily Jarrell; many cousins and friends and his special friend and love, Belinda (Lindy) Alexander Fife.

Colonial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.