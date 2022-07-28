Larue Davis

85, Columbia

Funeral and visitation services were held on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hathorn Funeral Home for Larue Davis, 85, of Columbia, who died on Saturday, July 18. Burial was followed at Woodlawn Cemetery. Pastor Trenidy Davis officiated services.

He was preceded in death by his Wife, Hilda Faye Pounds Davis; his Parents; John Watts & Alice Sanders Davis; and two Sisters, Hattie Davis Summer, Ann Davis Ennis.

He is survived by one Son, Trenidy Davis (JJ), of Sumrall; one Daughter, Tina May (Raymond), of Columbia; two Brothers, John Lewis Davis (Warrene), of Columbia, Harold Ray Davis, of Tylertown; two Sisters, Nan Hathorn (David), of Columbia, Jane Speights (Robert), of Columbia; five Grandchildren, Gabe May (Ella), Gillian May, Lizzy Davis, Ally Davis, TJ Davis; one Great Grandchild, Bo McKenzie; and a number of Nieces & Nephews.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements.