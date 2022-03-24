LaWanda Inez Dennis

62, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Community Church of Lord Jesus Christ for LaWanda Inez Dennis, 62, of Columbia, who died on Saturday, March 19, in Hattiesburg. Burial followed in Community Church of Lord Jesus Christ Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Johnson officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday, March 23, at Community Church of Lord Jesus Christ.

