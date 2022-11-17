Linda B. Boone

79, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Linda B. Boone, 79, of Columbia, who died on Thursday, Nov. 10, in Hattiesburg. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Rev. Chris Sowell and Rev. Cory Odom officiated at the services. Beverly Melton, Leitha Williamson, Tanya Holland and Anita Stringer provided special music. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

In her earlier years, she was a member of Calvary Baptist Church which still held a special place in her heart. Later she joined Morgantown Church of God. She loved to cook and work in her rose garden.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Boone; father, James O. Blue; mother, Gladys Blue Manning Sauls; brother, Robert Blue; sister, Rose Blue.

Survivors include her two daughters, Tammy Broom (Norman) and Tanya Holland (Wendell); three brothers, Terry Blue (Elta), Dale Blue (Theresa) and Johnny Sauls (Mary); sister, Margaret Sauls; two grandsons, Scott Harris (Calina) and Chad Holland (Courtney); three granddaughters, Nicole Bass (Michael); Wendi Watts (Thomas) and Katie Jeffcoat (Stephen); 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nephews and nieces.

Pallbearers were Chad Holland, Scott Harris, Michael Bass, Thomas Watts, Stephen Jeffcoat, Bryan Harris, Tommy Broome and Taylor Fortenberry. Lifelong friends were Nora Rawls, Sandra S. Anderson, BJ P. Dent, Marcelle Warren, Evelyn Williamson, Jeannette Crain, Ann Ray and Gloria Williaford.

