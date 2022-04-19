Louise Miller

84, Foxworth

Funeral services were held at noon on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Louise Miller, 84, of Foxworth, who passed away on Monday, April 18, in Columbia. Burial followed in Lott Cemetery. Bro. Tyler Chavis officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday, April 20, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Buckles; second husband, Wayne Miller; parents, William and Mary Leming; son, Roger Dale Buckles; brothers, William Leming Jr. and Bobby Jo Leming and sisters, Bertha Carney, Mable Leming, Lillian Faust and Lilly McNabb.

Survivors include her daughters, Mary McKenzie (Lee) of Eastpoint, Fla., and Lucy Miller (Charles) and Melanie Heurtin (Kevin), both of Foxworth; son, James G. Buckles of Foxworth; grandchildren, Heath Fortenberry, Heather Miller, Kelly Magee, Stephanie Payne, Cade Heurtin, Sophie Heurtin, Ashley Creel, Michael Buckles and David Gary Merritt; eight great-grandchildren and a number of great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers were Cade Heurtin, Kevin Heurtin, Lee McKenzie, Heath Fortenberry, Michael Buckles and David Gary Merritt.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.