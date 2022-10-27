Margaret Ann Lowe Shows

77, Columbia

Private services were held for Margaret Ann Lowe Shows, 77, who died on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Columbia.

She was born in Laurel and was primarily a homemaker and caregiver. A longtime resident of Laurel, she loved flowers and shopping at flea markets. She loved the ones she cared for, especially her family, and showed it through her generous nurturing and care. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton “Pat” Lowe and Arcena McCord Lowe.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Freeman (Martha) of Columbia; son, Bill Freeman (Kassy) of Laurel; sister, Nell Corcoran of San Antonio, TX; two brothers, Lamar Lowe (Carol) and Clifton Lowe (Mary), both of Laurel; five grandchildren, Hunter Freeman (Samantha), Timothy Tullos II, William Tullos (Gabby), Samantha Garvin (Matt) and Mason Graves; eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Shows family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia.