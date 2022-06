Mary Nell Broom

91, Hattiesburg

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Woodlawn Cemetery for Mary Nell Broom, 91, of Hattiesburg, who died on Friday, May 27. Rev. Terry Wallace officiated at the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a favorite charity.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.