Michael Lowery

75, Cheraw

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home for Michael Lowery, 75, of Cheraw, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at his home. Burial followed in Lott Cemetery. Dr. Jerry N. Watts officiated at the services. Visitation was held from noon until the time of the service on Friday, Oct. 14, at Colonial Funeral Home.

Born on Sept. 14, 1947, in Tylertown, he was the eldest son of Melvin and Iris Lowery of the New Hope community.

A graduate of West Marion and Nashville Auto-Diesel College, he was a dairy farmer, offshore worker and heavy equipment business owner. He loved horses and he loved to work. He enjoyed firing up his large smoker and took great pride in hosting meals for the West Marion Football team, providing the turkey for the annual Stringer Thanksgiving gathering and delivering holiday hams to customers, friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his brothers, Donald Lowery (Patsy), Ronald Lowery and Junior Lowery; his companion, Cathy Duncan; children, Shayne Lowery (Kathryn), Shae Lowery (Jennifer), Kim Corsentino, Greg Mayers and Becky Mayers; wife, Lillie Lowery; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Chris Crawford, T.C. Crawford, Garrett Crawford, Jacob Mayers, Brody Kleinpeter, Dalton Kleinpeter, Eli Lowery, Ryan Stringer and Jayden Duncan.

If friends and family so wish, memorial donations could be made to New Hope Baptist Church or the Lott Cemetery fund.

Colonial Funeral Home was entrusted with the services.