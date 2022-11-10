Samuel Moore Robbins

33, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at MDR Construction Inc. for Samuel Moore Robbins, 33, of Columbia, who died on Sunday, Oct. 30. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Rev. Brian Stewart officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and from 11 a.m. until the time of the services on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at MDR Construction Inc.

He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle who loved making memories with his wife and family. He loved cooking, fishing, camping and gardening. He was a highly skilled craftsman and master coppersmith. He was the best encourager, listener and friend to many, a true Renaissance Man.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Lavon Robbins Sr. and Evelyn Robbins; and father-in-law, Nathan McKenzie.

Survivors include his wife, Brooklyn McKenzie Robbins of Columbia; parents, William Lavon Robbins Jr. and Kathy Lynn Moore Robbins of Columbia; brothers, Jeremy Robbins and William Mackenzie “Nunner” Robbins (Aundrea), both of Columbia; sister, Libby Robbins Rawls of Columbia; grandparents, Oscar Kenny Moore and Helen Moore of Columbia; mother-in-law, Millie Wilks McKenzie of Sandy Hook; brother-in-law, Luke McKenzie of Sandy Hook; nephews, Fletcher Rawls, Walker Robbins, Rowdy Robbins, Bowen McKenzie and Jett McKenzie; nieces, Clara Rawls, Addie Robbins and Vivian Thornhill, and a host of other family and friends.

Pallbearers were William Mackenzie "Nunner" Robbins, Fletcher Rawls, Laremy Aultman, Josh Aultman, Derrick Bell, Luke McKenzie, Brandon Magee, Tyler Wilks and Slade Wilks. Honorary pallbearers were Derek Aultman, Justin Baughman, Michael “Boo Boo” Cook, Russell Berry, Lane Burch, Tyler Gibson, Tony Holmes, Cole Forbes, Josh Price, Landon Stewart, Ryan Stewart, Orrin Thornhill, Jay Buck Townsend and Josh Wilks.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.