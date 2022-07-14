Pamela Bracey Burke

64, Gulfport

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Morgantown Church of God for Pamela Bracey Burke, 64, of Gulfport, who died on Saturday, July 9, at her residence. Reverend Cory Odom officiated and burial was followed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Columbia. Kevin Burke, Matt Bracey, Chrissie Terrell, Mitchell Walker, Rosanne Purcell and Thomas Purcell served as pallbearers.

She was a faithful member of Morgantown Church of God and a God fearing Christian Lady. She met her husband, Tom, on Kwajalein Island in the 1970’s and became his beloved wife and best friend. They enjoyed 30 years of marriage. She was a traveling practical registered nurse. In her travels, she worked in various medical facilities including Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, and taught nursing clinicals at The University of Southern Mississippi. She loved her pet dogs, and enjoyed Japanese cuisine and watching a good movie.

Pam was preceded in death by her father, Bob Bracey. Her memory will forever be cherished by her husband, Tom Burke of Gulfport; daughter, Chrissie Terrell of Youngstown, OHIO; her mother, Geraldine Bracey of Morgantown; a brother, Perry Bracey (Gail) of Morgantown; a grandson, Shaine Terrell (Kristan) of Pensacola, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

As an alternative to floral attributes, memorial contributions in Pam’s name may be made to the Morgantown Church of God.

