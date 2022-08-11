Penny Slocum

65, Foxworth

Penny Slocum, 65, of Foxworth passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. She was a homemaker and of the Church of God faith.

Penny was preceded in death her husband, Ricky Slocum; parents, Sedgie Pittman and Ottalie Pounds Pittman; a sister, Robin McKenzie; and brothers, David Pittman, Denson Pittman, and Nolan Pittman. She is survived by her daughter, Hope Herring (Lloyd) of Foxworth; two sons, Daniel Slocum, and Prentiss Slocum, both of Foxworth; eleven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Baxter-Pittman Cemetery with Reverend Tommy Pittman, officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia, MS.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Slocum family.