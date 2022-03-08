Ray Carrol Smith

84, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Bunker Hill Apostolic Church for Ray Carrol Smith, 84, of Columbia, who died on Saturday, March 3. Interment followed in Bunker Hill Apostolic Church Cemetery. Rev. Dwight Pace and Rev. Austin Smith officiated at the services. Deandra Smith and Nathaniel Smith provided special music. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of the services on Sunday, March 6, at Bunker Hill Apostolic Church.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.