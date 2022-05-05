Robert Dot Ogle

90, Foxworth

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, in Kokomo Methodist Church Cemetery in Foxworth for Robert Dot Ogle, 90, of Foxworth, who died on Thursday, May 5, in Columbia. Bro. Doug Blackwell officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 9, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He was an avid fisherman. He loved his dog, Smutt, the water and his boats. He served his country in the United States Navy at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed reading to them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Berry and Rebecca Ogle; seven brothers and three sisters.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Carol Ogle of Foxworth; daughters, Debbie Stubbe and Sherri Johnson (Kevin), both of Atlanta, Ga., and Joy Dickerson (Rusty) of Foxworth; sons, Dennis Ogle of Atlanta, Ga., Chris Ogle (Teresa) of Mobile, Ala., and James Turner (Renee) of Foxworth; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers were Dennis Ogle, Chris Ogle, James Turner, Rusty Dickerson, Derrick Bell and Jacob Pierce.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.