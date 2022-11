Robert Harrell

78, Sumrall

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at New Beginnings Church for Robert Harrell, 78, of Sumrall, who died on Friday, Nov. 4. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Harrell family.

