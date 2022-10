Robert Houston Stogner

55, Pass Christian

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Turnage Chapel Congregational Methodist Church in Foxworth for Robert Houston Stogner, 55, of Pass Christian, who died on Monday, Oct. 10, in Gulfport. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Stogner family.

Arrangements entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia.