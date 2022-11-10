Rocky D. Williamson

64, Columbia

Funeral services were held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Rocky D. Williamson, 64, of Columbia, who died on Monday, Oct. 31. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Rev. Stephen Binion officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He was a longtime resident of Marion County. He grew up in the Bunker Hill community. The highlight of his career was his devotion to the Marion County Sheriff Department where he served the remainder of his career in law enforcement. Some of his hobbies included watching western movies, listening to a variety of music and being an avid Saints and Green Bay Packers fan. He loved his family immensely and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was very loyal to his family and was a proud supporter of his Country.

He was preceded in death by his father, Colon Williamson; one infant brother, Terry Michael Williamson; grandparents, Otho and Lela Williamson and Duel and Rosalie Terry; one nephew, Landon Williamson.

Survivors include his mother, Ann Williamson; stepmother, Norma Williamson; two daughters, Lori King (Brent) and Carla Stephens (Dan); two sisters, Robin Hurst (Gene) and Randi Sloan (Jeff); one brother, Rusty Williamson (Renee); two grandsons, Cody King and Cort Stephens; two granddaughters, Abby King and Pryce Stephens, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Cody King, Cort Stephens, Michael Bullock, Chris Bullock, Daniel Sloan, Colby Williamson, Dewayne Stucky and Terry Jackson. Honorary pallbearers were Brent King and Dan Stephens.

Friends may sign an online guest register book at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.