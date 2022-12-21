Edna H. Wall

89, Palatka, Fla.

Edna H. Wall, 89, of Palatka, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her home following an extended illness. She will be laid to rest with her husband, James, in Westview Cemetery in Blacksburg, Va., at a later date.

She was born in Spring Hill and had lived in Palatka since 2015 coming from Hattiesburg. She was a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education and later earned a master’s degree in psychometry from William Carey University. She had worked as a teacher for the public school systems in both Mississippi and Louisiana. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Columbia and enjoyed vegetable gardening, reading and crossword puzzles. She especially loved cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Bell Wall Jr.; parents, Clifford and Myrtis Hemphill, and sister, Lynn Williamson (Lott).

Survivors include her daughter, Dr. Lanelle Wall Annis (Wayne Annis) of Palatka, Fla.; son, Robert Reid Wall (Mary) of Hattiesburg; siblings, Carolyn Rials, William “Billy” Hemphill (Faye) and James “Jimmy” Hemphill (Jewel); grandchildren, Blaine Wall, Christian Wall, Jennifer Mishoe, Russ Annis and Mark Annis; great-grandchildren, Jonah Wall, Easton Skrmetti, Christopher Sadler, Kearstin Sadler, Braden Garris, Alec Garris, Allison Annis, Khloe Annis, Knox Annis, Alani Mishoe, Quinn Annis and Jade Annis; great-great-grandchildren, Camryn Snyder and Felicity Denham as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would also like to thank special friends and caretakers, Charlene Stalling and Debbie Brown.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177.

Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Edna’s Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.