Russell “Scott” Ward

58, Columbia

Memorial services were held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Russell “Scott” Ward, 58, of Columbia, who died on Friday, March 4. Rev. Bryant Barnes officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday, March 8, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He was a very creative and colorful person. He was extremely fun to be around, always providing humor and laughter. He was an avid outdoorsman, which included fishing and gardening. He took great pride in his tomatoes, which he was always trying to perfect. He was gifted in ceramics, photography and sculpting. He loved his family immensely and the meals he prepared will be greatly missed at family gatherings.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles "Buck" Ward, Frances Griner Ward, Jerome Parker Durham and Bernice Alexander Durham.

Survivors include his only daughter, Hannah Lowry (Christian) of St. Louis, Mo.; his parents, Charles Thomas Ward and Marcella D. Ward of Columbia; one brother, Jim T. Ward (Delta) of Columbia; one sister, Katie Broom (Trent) of Columbia; two nephews, Luke Broom and Mason Broom and his special companion, Lisa Lee Mistich.

His honorary friends are Les Leatherman, Bill Cagle, Bryan Harger and Joel Wilson.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements.