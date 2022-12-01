Samuel “Sammy” Nathan Robbins

Infant, Columbia

Private graveside services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Woodlawn Cemetery for Samuel “Sammy” Nathan Robbins, infant, of Columbia. Rev. Brian Stewart officiated at the services.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sam Robbins; grandfather, Nathan McKenzie; great-grandparents, William Lavon Robbins Sr., Evelyn Robbins and Jewel McKenzie.

Survivors include his mother, Brooklyn McKenzie Robbins of Columbia; grandparents, Millie Wilks McKenzie of Sandy Hook, William Lavon Robbins Jr. and Kathy Lynn Moore Robbins of Columbia; great-grandparents, Oscar Kenny Moore and Helen Moore and Austin and Marion Wilks, all of Columbia and Ann McKenzie Thomas (Lester) of Sandy Hook; aunt, Libby Robbins Rawls of Columbia; uncles, Luke McKenzie of Sandy Hook, Jeremy Robbins and William McKenzie “Nunner” Robbins (Aundrea), both of Columbia; cousins, Fletcher Rawls, Walker Robbins, Rowdy Robbins, Bowen McKenzie, Jett McKenzie, Clara Rawls, Addie Robbins and Vivian Thornhill, and a host of other family.

Pallbearers were McKenzie “Nunner” Robbins and Luke McKenzie.

Friends may sign an online guest register book at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.