Shelton Irvin Stringer

76, Columbia

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Shelton Irvin Stringer, 76, of Columbia, who died on Sunday, March 27, at his residence. Burial followed in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Bill Morris and Bro. Richard Magee officiated at the services. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

He loved hunting and fishing in his younger years. In his later years, he developed a passion for growing tomatoes. People from all over the county came to get his tomatoes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Shelton and Willie Louise Stringer, and grandchild, Justin Stringer.

Survivors include his wife, Louise Stringer of Columbia; sons, Roger Dale Stringer, Eric Stringer (Tracey) and Ryan Stringer (Stephanie), all of Columbia; grandchildren, Kaylee Stringer, Kolby Stringer, Kamron Stringer, Daulton Stringer, Brett Stringer and Zac Stringer.

Pallbearers are Mark Peavy, Ancel Baughman, Keith Baughman, Tony Baughman, Logan Dunn and Steven Simmons. Honorary pallbearers will be Garyn Baughman, Hubby Griner, Joe Bullock and Don Rawls.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements.