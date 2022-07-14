Stephen D. Ballew

79, Columbia

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Church on Main for Stephen D. Ballew, 79, of Columbia, who died on Sunday, July 10, at his residence. A private committal ceremony will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. Rev. Brian Stewart will officiate at the services. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, July 16, at the Church on Main.

Memorial contributions may be offered in Stephen’s memory to a charity of choice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Ballew family.

Arrangements entrusted to Colonial Funeral Home.