Thomas Michael Ginn

70, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at St. Stephen`s Episcopal Church in Columbia for Thomas Michael Ginn, 70, of Columbia, who died on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Rev. Stan Fornea officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at St. Stephen`s Episcopal Church.

He was raised in a military family both in the United States and overseas in Germany. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma National Fraternity. He was a longtime employee of Trustmark National Bank and was a former president of the Columbia Rotary Club. He was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Award for his service to the organization.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas M. Ginn.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Fran Watts Ginn; mother, Edna M. Ginn; one son, Miles Ginn (Margaux); one sister, Beth Mazzanti (Mark); two grandchildren, Hallie K. Ginn and Thomas Mac Ginn, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Tim Magee, Calhoun Allen, Chip Westbrook, Joe Gordy, Todd Watts, Alan Greenacre, Drew Foxworth and Lawrence Hahn.

Friends may sign an online guest register book at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.