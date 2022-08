Wesley Owen Tucker

86, Carson

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia, for Wesley Owen Tucker, 86, of Carson, who died Friday, August 5, at Forrest General Hospital. Burial followed at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Carson, MS. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday,

August 9, at Hathorn Funeral Home.

Hathorn Funeral Home was in charge of the services.