Sharon Hatfield-Whitfield

68, Foxworth

Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home for Sharon Hatfield-Whitfield, 68, of Foxworth, who passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Marion General Hospital in Columbia. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, at Colonial Funeral Home in Columbia. Sharon was laid to rest at Baxter-Pittman Cemetery in Foxworth, assisted by Matthew Hatfield.

She worked alongside her father in the family’s “fruit stand,” Pittman’s Produce, for several years and is most remembered for her 24 years as one of Marion County’s Justice Court Judges. Sharon loved the people of Marion County and served all with fairness and humility. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and community.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton Pittman and Jackie Mitchell Pittman. Her memory will be forever cherished by her husband, Jerry Whitfield; daughter, Courtney Reagan; her son, Clay Hatfield (Missy); and a sister, Mickie Barber; all of Foxworth; seven grandchildren, Brittani Johnson, Matthew Hatfield, Landon Forbes, Rileigh Forbes, Ben DeClement, Jaxon Reagan and Isabella Hatfield; and two great-grandchildren, Landrie Johnson, and Blaire Johnson. She is also survived by a stepdaughter, Jana Elizabeth Watson (Todd) of Kennett, Mo.; and two stepsons, Stacy Whitfield (Kelly) of Bragg City, Mo., and Jerry Paul Whitfield, Jr. (Mandy) of Carrollton, Miss.

Landon Forbes, Jaxon Reagan, Benn DeClement, Casey Barber and Kris Barber served as pallbearers.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomes-ms.com for the Hatfield-Whitfield family.

Colonial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.