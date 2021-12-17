Audrey Rae Craft

92, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Hathorn Funeral Home for Audrey Rae Craft, 92, of Columbia, who passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Burial followed in Sartinville Cemetery in Jayess. Rev. Mark McArthur and Rev. A.D. Gammill Jr. officiated at the services. Barbara Robertson provided special music. Visitation was held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the services on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Hathorn Funeral Home.

Born in Columbia, she made her career as a registered nurse serving in Mississippi, Kentucky and Florida. She was an ER Nurse at Marion General Hospital and served as Director of Nurses at Floradrian Manor in Columbia. Those that knew her would attest to her determined and hard-working character, her loyalty and her honesty. Her children and her career were so very important to her. She loved embroidery, quilting, playing bingo, canasta and lottery tickets.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Prentiss Elbert Craft; parents, Robert Bennett and Timmie Wealthy Bedwell Butler, and four sisters, Sydell Fitzhugh, Helen Butler, Zellie Singley and Zilda Igleharte.

Survivors include her two sons, Prentiss Nelson Craft (Linda) of Hodgenville, Ky., and Thomas E. Craft (Kathryn) of Yazoo City; one daughter, Lana Perkins (Jim) of Las Vegas, Nev.; two brothers, Robert Burgess Butler of Gallatin, Tenn., and Huey Butler (Miriam) of Columbia; eight grandchildren, Dana Kendrick (Chris) of Columbia, Shannon Brown (Todd) of Georgetown, Ky., Edwin Craft (Amy) of Cleveland, Justin Craft of Hodgenville, Ky., Clint Perkins of Virginia, and Brandon Perkins (Jenny), Elizabeth Perkins and Derek Perkins, all of Florida; 13 great-grandchildren, Nick Harrell, Dallas Kendrick, Thomas Craft, Morgan Craft, Emily Allen, Grace Perkins, Haley Perkins, Jason Perkins, Kendall Perkins, Emily Perkins, Chloe Perkins, Taylor Perkins and Triston Perkins, and great-great-grandchild, Vera Daisy McKenzie.

Pallbearers were Edwin Craft, Thomas Craft, Thomas E. Craft, Nick Harrell, Steven Thornhill, Justin Craft and Chris Kendrick.

