Bishop Dempsey Neese

95, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Morgantown Church of God in for Bishop Dempsey Neese, 95, of Columbia, who died on Thursday, Dec. 9, in Columbia. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery. Pastor Nicholas “Big Boy” Neese and Chris “Baby Breeze” Dutruch officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Morgantown Church of God.

Longtime resident of Marion County, he accepted the call to Ministry at 28 years old. His heartbeat was to serve the Kingdom of God. He was a devoted husband and father. Throughout the years, he raised all different animals. He has had a special slot on the radio for 40 years on our local station WFFF. Committing 67 years to the Gospel, he has seen countless souls saved and his voice has reached throughout the states. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Neese; father, Louis Neese; mother, Bessie Neese, and one son, Paul Eugene Neese.

Survivors include his daughters, Catherine Dutruch (Clyde), Sheila Neese, Rebecca Hall and Rene Neely (Buck); one son, Steve Neese; two grandsons, Chris Dutruch and Nicholas Neese; two granddaughters, Cassandra Dale and Ashley Neese, and a number of great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Kathan Neese, Randy Bracey, Eddie Paul Roe, Buck Neely, Jayce Anthony and Chief Michael Kelly.

