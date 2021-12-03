Lyman Dee Fite

70, Columbia

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of Columbia for Lyman Dee Fite, 70, of Columbia, who died on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. A private burial followed in Simmons Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Pruitt and Rev. Rob Grant officiated the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at Hathorn Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday, Nov. 27, at First United Methodist Church of Columbia.

Born in Columbia and a graduate of Columbia High School, he spent most of his life serving the people of Marion County. As a graduate of Mississippi State University, he worked over 30 years as a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service. His faith was an important part of his life, as he was a long-time, active member of the First United Methodist Church of Columbia. There he sang in the sanctuary choir and served as a member of the Security Team. He also led music for several years at Baylis Chapel United Methodist Church. His impact reached hundreds of young boys and adults as he served as a Boy Scout and Wood Badge leader for over 30 years. In August of 1985, he began what would be a 31-year service to Tri-Community Fire Department. There he began as a fire fighter, continued on to also become an EMS First Responder, an EMT Basic, a training officer and a fire department instructor.

Mr. Fite was preceded in death by his Parents, Arthur Herrin & Irene Simmons Fite; one Brother, Larry Fite; and one Brother-in-law, John Phelps.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Donna Fite of Columbia; three sons, Chris Fite (Jessie), Jim Fite (Rachel) and Michael Fite (Kenlie), all of New Orleans, La.; one daughter, Anna Pounds (Eddie) of Columbia; two brothers, David Fite (Bertel) of Shreveport, La., and Mark Fite of Columbia; four grandchildren, Xander Sharp and Mia Sharp, both of New Orleans, La., and Gabriel Pounds and Katherine Pounds, both of Columbia; two sisters-in-law, Sonya Fite of Foxworth and Diann Phelps Meador of Hawesville, Ky.; one brother-in-law, Doug Phelps (Peggy) of Nashville, Tenn., and a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Don Moree, Bradley Baughman, Chris Rogers, Russ Stuckey, Loren Monk, Roydale Barnes, Shane Saucier and Cameron Singley. Honorary pallbearers were The Tri-Community Firefighters.

Memorial donations can be made to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Terri Tolar, P.O. Box 505, Columbia, MS 39429; and the Security Team of First United Methodist Church of Columbia.

