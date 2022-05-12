This is information the county needs to know before they vote on May 24. Our new Superintendent went to the CA school board to have them tell their parents to vote yes, which was wrong. This does not affect their school. When I called the District office to see if I could ask questions at the last county meeting and the lady that answered told me NO! I saw later in the paper that I could have. Now, I’m seeing that it cost the Marion County School District $20,000 for the Bond Election on May 24. The Superintendent and the School Board decided to pay thousands of dollars to hurry the vote through instead of waiting two weeks until the Congressional District election on Tuesday, June 7 for FREE. Do we really want the School Board to waste any more of our school’s money? PLEASE VOTE NO ON MAY 24!!!!!!

Tracey Clark

Marion County

Editor’s Note: Superintendent Michael Day said that during the Columbia Academy board meeting in question, he said “I would love for you to go vote ‘yes.’ If you can’t vote ‘yes,’ then just don’t vote.” He said that after he said that, he added that he was just joking and everyone laughed. A CA board member confirmed Tuesday that Day said it in a joking manner.

Day has previously said the reason it was decided to vote on the bond issue two weeks earlier was to have the ability to start construction right away to meet the projected timetable.